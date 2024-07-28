Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 16,326 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,326 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RPC by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,684,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,221,000 after purchasing an additional 579,638 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,998,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after buying an additional 19,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 153,518 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 31.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 777,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 188,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 297,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RES shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

RPC Price Performance

Shares of RES stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 3,917,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,961. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.41.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. RPC had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $364.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

