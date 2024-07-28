Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 4,202 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MODN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Model N by 24.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MODN shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of Model N stock remained flat at $30.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,000,000.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $261,734.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 220,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,653.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,132.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 884,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,339,483.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $261,734.94. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 220,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,653.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,545. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

