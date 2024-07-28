Truvestments Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 934,841 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $2,078,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after purchasing an additional 76,954 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 112.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 136,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 72,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 213,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 67,591 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $136,876.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,198.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CCRN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 318,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,695. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $574.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $379.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

