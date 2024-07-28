TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Update

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the June 30th total of 608,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TScan Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCRX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. 209,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,043. TScan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $384.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.82.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 653.50% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.