TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Update

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRXGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the June 30th total of 608,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TScan Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. 209,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,043. TScan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $384.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.82.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 653.50% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

