Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $38.73 million and $826,570.03 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,670.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.62 or 0.00593498 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00045204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00066287 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009402 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1012787 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $856,067.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.