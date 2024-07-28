Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Update

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Uniper Price Performance
Uniper stock remained flat at $44.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136. Uniper has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $154.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12.
Uniper Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Uniper
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.