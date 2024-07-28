Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Update

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Uniper Price Performance

Uniper stock remained flat at $44.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136. Uniper has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $154.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Green Generation, Flexible Generation, and Greener Commodities. The Green Generation segment operates emission-free electricity generation facilities, including hydroelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar power plants.

