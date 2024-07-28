Uniswap Hits Market Capitalization of $4.58 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.58 billion and approximately $113.51 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $7.64 or 0.00011247 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00105144 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.47669285 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1065 active market(s) with $113,354,631.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

