United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

