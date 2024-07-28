United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.
United Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.
United Bankshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 56.49%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on UBSI
United Bankshares Company Profile
United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Bankshares
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.