United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $144.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE UPS opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

