United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Susquehanna

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.64 and its 200 day moving average is $145.59. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

