United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $752.21. The company had a trading volume of 939,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,350. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $789.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $664.83 and its 200 day moving average is $662.76.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $651.20.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

