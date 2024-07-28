United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $400.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UTHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $330.64.

Shares of UTHR opened at $338.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.47. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $343.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $346,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,884 shares of company stock valued at $29,622,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 354.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

