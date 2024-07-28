Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Shares of UVE stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 455,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,538. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $22.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $550.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $366,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,142,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,914,817.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Universal Insurance news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $366,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,142,262 shares in the company, valued at $20,914,817.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,351 shares of company stock worth $1,012,931 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

