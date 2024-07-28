Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.
Universal Insurance Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of UVE stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 455,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,538. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $22.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $550.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Universal Insurance Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.10%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.
