Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $462.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

NASDAQ ULH traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 42,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,490. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

