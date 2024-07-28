Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $462.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 4.4 %

ULH stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 42,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,490. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.82. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ULH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Universal Logistics

About Universal Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.