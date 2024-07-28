US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 381,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,062,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 187,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,466,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 1,746.7% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $254,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 897,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,504. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.94.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

