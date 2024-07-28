USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.
USCB traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $15.43. 23,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,401. The firm has a market cap of $303.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.40. USCB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
