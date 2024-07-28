Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,143 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 564.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 175,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 149,293 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,982,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Valvoline by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 101,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $45.60. 707,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,233. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

