Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VCIT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,299,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,329. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

