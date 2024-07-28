Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,793,000 after purchasing an additional 185,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.02. The company had a trading volume of 184,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

