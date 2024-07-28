Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

VBK traded up $4.69 on Friday, hitting $260.82. 262,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $268.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

