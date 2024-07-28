Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

NYSE:VGR opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.03. Vector Group has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.32.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 1,028.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

