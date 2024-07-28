Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,724 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VEEV traded up $5.88 on Friday, reaching $192.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,398. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

