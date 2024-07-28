Velas 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $748,577.61 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, Velas has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $19.57 million and $748,577.61 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00040436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00013895 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,616,503,727 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

