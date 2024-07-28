Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Veralto Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $104.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veralto has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

VLTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

