Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $21.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Verastem’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Verastem from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Verastem has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Verastem will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verastem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter worth $203,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem during the third quarter worth $245,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 114,375.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

