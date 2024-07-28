Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRE

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Veris Residential

In other Veris Residential news, CEO Mahbod Nia purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,044.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,920.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,044.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Veris Residential by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Veris Residential by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veris Residential Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VRE traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. 531,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,476. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. Veris Residential has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.11). Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veris Residential will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is -24.00%.

Veris Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.