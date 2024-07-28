VerusCoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $99.61 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $99.61 million and approximately $555.80 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00001910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,877,625 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,873,377.02477273. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.31897351 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,128.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

