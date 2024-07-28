Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $89.41 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $89.41 million and $3.17 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.18 or 0.00004639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

