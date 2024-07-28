Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDW) Shares Down 23.6%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 23.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Waldencast Stock Down 23.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Waldencast by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,592 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 148,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,757 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 6,247,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 269,999 shares in the last quarter.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness industry. It engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. The company provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.