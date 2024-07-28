Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,237,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,780 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.64% of Webster Financial worth $316,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Webster Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,930 shares of company stock valued at $562,892. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

View Our Latest Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,407. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.