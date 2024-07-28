WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $83.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $92.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

