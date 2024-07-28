Wells Fargo & Company Raises First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Price Target to $20.00

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FBP. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FBP opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.26 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 21.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,786.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,786.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,277 shares of company stock worth $2,529,539. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.