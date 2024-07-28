West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBAGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 73,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

