West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 3.7 %

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.09.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

