Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,792 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.1% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 67.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 697,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after acquiring an additional 282,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.93.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

