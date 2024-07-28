WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.42-4.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $688-698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.97 million. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.980-16.380 EPS.

NYSE WEX opened at $180.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.75. WEX has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.08.

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,402. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

