WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.42-4.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $688-698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.97 million. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.980-16.380 EPS.
WEX Stock Performance
NYSE WEX opened at $180.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.75. WEX has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,402. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
