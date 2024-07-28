WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.420-4.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $688.0 million-$698.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.0 million. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.980-16.380 EPS.
WEX Stock Performance
Shares of WEX stock opened at $180.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average is $205.75. WEX has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities analysts predict that WEX will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,402 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
