Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of WY opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

