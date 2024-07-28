WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $297,777.47 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00105004 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

