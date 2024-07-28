William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Iridium Communications Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $29.07 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 138.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Iridium Communications Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after purchasing an additional 336,989 shares during the period. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,656,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,330,000 after purchasing an additional 214,508 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 385,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,266,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,298,000 after purchasing an additional 97,167 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Iridium Communications
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.