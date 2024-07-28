WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

WPP stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. WPP has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in WPP by 767.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in WPP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

