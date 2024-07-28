Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Hits $0.0678

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for $0.0678 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $19.05 million and $852,830.74 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,961,230 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 282,557,262.3961547 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.06787313 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $964,212.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

