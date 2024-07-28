Wrapped Matic Price Reaches $0.51 on Major Exchanges (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $70.51 million and $20.10 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 137,476,237 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 137,347,151.27734986. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.51035208 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3337 active market(s) with $19,200,976.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

