WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.48 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $139,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,525.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

