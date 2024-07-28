Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.70 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.42.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
