Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.70 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

