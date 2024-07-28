Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yara International ASA Stock Up 0.8 %

YARIY stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.24. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

About Yara International ASA

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

