Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yara International ASA Stock Up 0.8 %
YARIY stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.71 and a beta of 0.94.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.24. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend
About Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yara International ASA
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.