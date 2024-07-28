YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH) versus TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Head to Head Comparison

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) and YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of TTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of TTEC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TTEC alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TTEC and YY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TTEC 1 4 1 0 2.00 YY Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

TTEC presently has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 92.59%. Given TTEC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TTEC is more favorable than YY Group.

This table compares TTEC and YY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC -0.52% 9.61% 2.75% YY Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TTEC and YY Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC $2.46 billion 0.16 $8.43 million ($0.26) -31.15 YY Group $31.77 million 0.91 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

TTEC has higher revenue and earnings than YY Group.

Summary

TTEC beats YY Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TTEC

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services. The TTEC Engage segment provides digitally enabled CX operational and managed services; delivers data-driven omnichannel customer care, customer acquisition, growth and retention services, tech support, trust and safety, and back-office solutions; and offers solutions for AI operations, including data annotation and labeling. It serves clients in the healthcare, automotive, government, financial services, communication, technology, travel, logistics, media and entertainment, e-tail/retail, and transportation industries with operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Germany, Greece, India, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as TeleTech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TTEC Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. TTEC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About YY Group

(Get Free Report)

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises. In addition, it provides YY Smart iClean App, which is a smart toilet central management platform. Further, the company offers manpower contracting services; employment agencies; general cleaning services; manpower outsourcing with information technology solution; management consulting; and employment placement and recruitment services. YY Group Holding Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.