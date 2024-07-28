Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $39,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.53.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $111.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.53. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $142.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

