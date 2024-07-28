Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Short Interest Update

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,500 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the June 30th total of 480,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Zoomcar Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ZCAR opened at $0.15 on Friday. Zoomcar has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoomcar

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zoomcar stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.07% of Zoomcar at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoomcar Company Profile

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

